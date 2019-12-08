Getty Images
Ford claims maiden World Cup success
Tommy Ford claimed his first ever FIS Alpine Ski World Cup win as he triumphed on home soil in the giant slalom at Beaver Creek.
The 30-year-old became the first American skier to win a World Cup giant slalom since Ted Ligety in Solden in 2015.
Ford claimed the win in a time of two minutes 31.25 seconds ahead of Norweigan World Champion Henrik Kristoffersen, who was 0.80 seconds behind.
Rounding out the podium was Leif Kristian Nestvold-Haugen, just over a second behind.
"It doesn’t beat doing it here. I've been working hard," Ford said.
"No secret, just kept it simple and really trusted what I was doing."
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react