The 30-year-old became the first American skier to win a World Cup giant slalom since Ted Ligety in Solden in 2015.

Ford claimed the win in a time of two minutes 31.25 seconds ahead of Norweigan World Champion Henrik Kristoffersen, who was 0.80 seconds behind.

Rounding out the podium was Leif Kristian Nestvold-Haugen, just over a second behind.

"It doesn’t beat doing it here. I've been working hard," Ford said.

"No secret, just kept it simple and really trusted what I was doing."