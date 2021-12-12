Clement Noel took the first World Cup slalom title of the season in Val d’Isere.

The local hero finished in a time of 1:30.52 to secure the title on home snow, while it was also a good day for Great Britain’s Dave Ryding who finished in fifth (+1.90s).

Sweden’s Kristoffer Jakobsen had to settle for second (+1.40s) to the fortitude to come back from a serious knee injury paying off.

Croatia’s Filip Zubcic gets his first ever World Cup slalom podium in third (+1:85s).

“It’s amazing," Noel said after the race.

"Winning at home is something really different. I already won in France but it’s now it’s in Val d’Isere. I know so many people here so it’s quite an emotional win.

“It’s the best way to start the new season. No one knows if we are fast or not.

“The real truth this morning is the race so today I know that I can be fast and I have so much confidence for the future.”

Ryding surged up the standings from ninth up to fifth to get the British number one’s season off to a flying start.

