Alpine Skiing

‘This could be a massive moment!’ – Clement Noel takes slalom win with masterclass

It was a spectacular victory for the French Ski Federation as Clement Noel secured his ninth career win - all in slalom - and his second on French snow. Noel was 0.1 seconds in front after the first run, but extended his advantage to pip Kristoffer Jakobsen's personal best time. Dave Ryding finished ninth in the first run but an impressive showing in the second saw him take fifth.

00:03:04, an hour ago