Alpine Skiing

Watch top 3 runs as Marco Odermatt dominates second giant slalom World Cup of the season

Marco Odermatt produced a dominant performance to claim the second men's World Cup giant slalom of the season in sensational fashion in Val d'Isere, France. The Swiss skier defeated overall champion Alexis Pinturault by almost six tenths of a second to top the podium, finishing with a combined time of 2:12.31. Austrian Manuel Feller completed the medals with a combined time of 2:13.55.

00:07:37, an hour ago