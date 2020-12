Alpine Skiing

‘Absolutely motoring!’ – Ester Ledecka earns first Super-G World Cup win at Val d’Isere

Ester Ledecka secured her first win in World Cup Super-G competition when taking top spot at Val d’Isere. Ledecka made history at the 2018 Olympics when winning the Super-G in alpine skiing and the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding, becoming the first person to win two gold medals at the same Winter Olympics using two different types of equipment.

00:02:26, 114 views, 5 hours ago