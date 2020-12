Alpine Skiing

Val d'Isère downhill: Sofia Goggia edges Corinne Suter for first win in 2020, Breezy Johnson third

Sofia Goggia clinched her eighth career World Cup win in the Val d'Isere downhill on Saturday. Goggia finished behind Corinne Suter on Friday, but flipped the results to pip the Swiss downhill specialist by 0.24 seconds. Breezy Johnson finished third a further three hundredths of a second back.

00:03:02, 16 views, 3 hours ago