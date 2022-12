Alpine Skiing

‘I still believe I can do it’ – Dave Ryding staying positive despite Val d’Isere disappointment

Dave Ryding spoke to Eurosport to reflect on his disappointing run in Val d’Isere and talk about his season objectives. Great Britain’s Ryding finished in 23rd place in the first slalom race of the men’s World Cup season on Sunday.

00:01:33, 34 minutes ago