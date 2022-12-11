Norway’s Lucas Braathen took gold in the first slalom race of the Men’s Ski World Cup season in Val d’Isere, pipping Manuel Feller of Austria and Loic Meillard of Switzerland in an entertaining race.

It was the third World Cup win of Braathen’s career, his first since taking gold in Wendel in January, and his sixth podium.

The 22-year-old’s success sealed a fifth consecutive slalom win for Norway, but perhaps not from the expected source – favourite Henrik Kristoffersen’s mistake-laden second run saw him finish down in sixth.

“It’s an amazing feeling right now. I had a great pre-season, so to be able to deliver what I’ve delivered in practice today in the race is amazing, I’m so stoked,” Braathen said.

“The French crowd did everything they could today and I appreciate that so much. What an atmosphere to get down to. I just want to do it again!”

Kristoffersen, the defending world slalom champion, topped the leaderboard after the first run but then put in a messy display to slide down the rankings.

Sweden’s Kristoffer Jakobsen and home favourite Alexis Pinturault rounded off the top five, while Great Britain’s Dave Ryding finished in 23rd place.

There were some high-profile early shocks as three of the first ten racers - Olympic champion Clement Noel of France, Norway’s Atle Lie McGrath and Austria’s Johannes Strolz - failed to finish.

It was a big blow for Noel on home snow, especially after his victory in Val d’Isere last year.

Ryding ended Run 1 in ninth place and within striking distance of a podium finish.

Kristoffersen was fastest, with team-mate Braathen and Austria’s Feller behind him.

There were more high-profile DNFs in the second run as Norway’s Sebastian Foss-Solevaag and Alex Vinatzer of Italy failed to cross the line.

Ryding’s hopes of a top-10 finish disappeared when he made a mistake in the opening sector and could only make up enough ground to go into 15th, before ultimately dropping down another eight places.

The home crowd erupted as France’s Pinturault crossed the line in first place, but that didn’t last long as a super run from Meillard made the Swiss the new leader with four racers to go.

Sweden’s Jakobsen came down 0.08 seconds behind Meillard, but Austrian Feller knocked the Swiss off the top with a lightning finish to guarantee himself a podium place.

Penultimate skier Braathen then put in a spectacular performance to hit the front, 0.84 seconds clear of Feller, putting pressure on Kristoffersen.

And an error-strewn race from the Norwegian was only enough for sixth place.

The result continues a strong start to the season for Braathen, who finished seventh on his World Cup super-G debut in Beaver Creek last weekend.

Men's slalom results - top 10

1. Lucas Braathen (NOR), 1:38.14

2. Manuel Feller (AUT), +0.84

3. Loic Meillard (SUI), +0.98

4. Kristoffer Jakobsen (SWE), +1.06

5. Alexis Pinturault (FRA), +1.33

6. Henrik Kristoffersen (NOR), +1.35

7. Daniel Yule (SUI), +1.37

8. Timon Haugan (NOR), +1.75

9. Marco Schwarz (AUT), +1.87

10. Tobias Kastlunger (ITA), +1.93

