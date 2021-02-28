Federica Brignone secured victory in the Women’s Super G at Val di Fassa, but the race was marred by nasty crashes for Kajsa Vickhoff Lie and Rosina Schneeberger.

Italy’s Brignone produced an excellent run of 1:14.61 for her first win in any discipline this season.

Lara Gut-Behrami and Corinne Suter filled out the podium, but the result was overshadowed by two serious crashes.

Vickhoff Lie caught an edge at high speed, and lost all control. She was travelling backwards at pace before crashing to the ground and hitting the safety netting with tremendous force.

The Norwegian's yelps of pain were audible and extremely upsetting, as she was quickly attended to by medics and race officials.

It was deemed appropriate for an air ambulance to winch her to safety, with the race delayed by some 30 minutes to ensure the 22-year-old was given the best possible treatment.

The race resumed but was delayed again a short while later after Schneeberger crashed. The Austrian was towards the top of her run when she straddled a control gate and crashed to the ground before coming to rest in the safety netting.

The air ambulance was summoned for a second time to lift her off the Italian mountain.

Swiss racer Gut-Behrami’s second-placed finish, in a time of 1:15.20, was enough to secure the World Cup Super G title for 2021.

