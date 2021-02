Alpine Skiing

‘Goodness me, what has happened now?!’ - Jasmine Flury’s run ended by yellow flag

Jasmine Flury was yellow flagged during her Super G run at Val di Fassa after a course worker suffered a fall. The 2021 World Cup is live on Eurosport. Watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:01:53, 58 views, 4 hours ago