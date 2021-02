Alpine Skiing

‘It is close to a second’ - Federica Brignone leads the way at Val di Fassa

Federica Brignone produced a superb run to claim her first victory of the season, while Lara Gut-Behrami’s second-placed finish was enough to secure the World Cup Super G title for 2021. However, Kajsa Vickhoff Lie and Rosina Schneeberger suffered serious injuries in their crashes on Sunday in Italy.

