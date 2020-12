Alpine Skiing

Val d'Isere: Aleksander Aamodt Kilde does Super G-downhill double, Ryan Cochran-Siegle in second

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde became just the third man to win the two speed events on the same weekend at Val d'Isere, adding the downhill crown to his Super-G victory on Friday. Ryan Cochran-Siegle took his first World Cup podium in second, with Switzerland’s Beat Feuz completing the top three.

