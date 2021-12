Alpine Skiing

'Spectacular skiing!' - Aleksander Aamodt Kilde continues Val Gardena domination

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde now boasts five triumphs in the super-G at the Alpine Skiing World Cup as he ramps up preparations ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Austrian pair Matthias Mayer and Vincent Kriechmayr finished second and third respectively as Kilde took the win with a time of 1:25:91.

00:02:07, 9 minutes ago