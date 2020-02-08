Getty Images
Rebensburg defies coach bust-up to win downhill in Garmish; Ledecka impresses again
Viktoria Rebensburg produced a sensational run to win the Garmisch-Partenkirchenon downhill in-front of a home crowd on Saturday.
Victory comes a week after compatriot Thomas Dressen won the men’s downhill at the same venue.
"That was crazy," remarked Rebensburg after her win, before reflecting on a slight disagreement with her coach in the build-up to the race.
" It was important for me to just stay true to myself and focus on my skiing."
"Things went well in training and of course it was very important to race well at home."
The win was Rebensburg’s 19th World Cup title of her career, but remarkably her first ever in downhill, with her specialism being more in the slalom.
Her winning margin was 0.61 of a second over Italy’s Federica Brignone.
Ester Ledecka, the surprise sensation from the Pyeongchang Olympics, finished in third to continue her remarkable World Cup season.
Overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin was absent as she mourns the passing of her father.