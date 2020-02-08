Victory comes a week after compatriot Thomas Dressen won the men’s downhill at the same venue.

"That was crazy," remarked Rebensburg after her win, before reflecting on a slight disagreement with her coach in the build-up to the race.

" It was important for me to just stay true to myself and focus on my skiing. "

"Things went well in training and of course it was very important to race well at home."

Video - Watch the top three downhill runs in glorious Garmisch 02:46

The win was Rebensburg’s 19th World Cup title of her career, but remarkably her first ever in downhill, with her specialism being more in the slalom.

Her winning margin was 0.61 of a second over Italy’s Federica Brignone.

Ester Ledecka, the surprise sensation from the Pyeongchang Olympics, finished in third to continue her remarkable World Cup season.

Video - Ledecka continues breakthrough World Cup season with podium finish in Garmisch 02:28

Overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin was absent as she mourns the passing of her father.