The win is a fourth in the Super-G for Rebensburg as she finished ahead of Italy's Nicol Delago, by 0.35s, and Switzerland's Corinne Suter by 0.42s.

Rebensburg didn't stop accelerating across her run, only making one mistake which didn’t slow progress significantly.

Mikaela Shiffrin missed the podium and finished in tenth, the American star leaving Canada without success for the first time since the 2016-17 season.