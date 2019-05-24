Vincenti swaps slopes for first sporting love

Vincenti, 23, who has been been skiing since the age of three, had played for Scotland at Under-15 and Under-17 level and juggled both sports until turning her full attention to freeskiing in 2011.

She went on to secure a World Cup top-10 place in New Zealand in 2013 and was on course to compete at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics until her hopes were dashed by injury.

Having recently made her debut for Motherwell, alongside securing selection for the Malta national side, who she qualifies for through her grandfather, goalkeeper Vincenti explained she leaves skiing with a heavy heart but is excited for the future.

She said: "I feel a lot of different emotions. Mostly, I am excited for the new adventures ahead but being part of such an amazing team since I was 14-years-old – it is sad to be parting with them and the sport.

"I have learnt so much from being a professional skier, which I will now be able to take with me into every aspect of my life.

"I wish everyone on the team the best and I will be supporting from afar."

GB Snowsport head of coaching Pat Sharples, who spotted Vincenti during a British Freeski Camp, paid tribute to her as she exited the sport.

He said: "Although she's been incredibly unlucky with injuries over the last few years, she’s had great success and achieved some very credible results.

"I knew Anna would be successful in anything she put her focus into outside of skiing, and so it is no surprise to see her already excelling in the football world. We wish her all the best."

