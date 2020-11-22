Slovakia's Petra Vlhova clinched her second slalom victory of the season in two days as she topped the World Cup podium in Levi, Finland.

After the first run, the defending slalom World Cup champion was tied alongside Switzerland's Michelle Gisin on 54.32 seconds.

But Vlhova showed her power on the second run and despite making a small mistake partway through, the 25-year-old recovered to claim her fifth successive slalom victory in 1:49.05.

Gisin secured her best slalom result with second place, 0.31 seconds behind Vlhova, while Austria's Katharina Liensberger topped the timesheets in the second run to claim the final spot on the podium â€“ 0.50 seconds behind the winner.

Vlhova said: "Today was really difficult for me because I was a little bit under pressure because yesterday, I won.

"I am so happy I can manage myself and put in all my power and at the end, it's two victories in two days so it's amazing."

Great Britain's Charlie Guest finished in 26th place, while Vlhova is ranked first in the overall and slalom World Cup standings.

