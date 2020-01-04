Vlhova powers to glory on Zagreb slopes

The Slovakian followed up her January 2019 triumph over Shiffrin in Flachau with a further victory on the Croatian slopes, making the most of the favourable course conditions to dash her hopes of a landmark 44th career slalom win.

Vlhova stopped the clock in a total time of 1m57.98s, holding off her decorated rival who could only muster a time of 1m59.29s.

And while Austria's Katharina Liensberger claimed the final place on the podium it was all about Vlhova, who made amends for her two recent second-place finishes at the venue to scoop her 11th career triumph.

"Today I felt really good from the morning and I did finally both runs really perfect," Vlhova said.

"This victory for me is very important because in Zagreb I was always in second place and now finally top.

"I knew that Miki (Shiffrin), she goes really fast, so what I have to do if I want to win, I have to risk all the time and now finally I did it."

In claiming the win she also scooped the customary ‘Snow Queen' crystal crown, clocking runs of 57.25s and 1m00.73s to defy Shiffrin.

The result meant Shiffrin was made to wait for the record of the most World Cup wins in a single discipline by a woman – currently held by Lindsey Vonn – vying once again for the crown when she next races in Flachau on January 14.

