Austria's Katharina Liensberger claimed the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup slalom globe following victory in the season's penultimate event in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

The 23-year-old has been in scintillating form since her World Championships gold medal in February, and victory on her latest outing marked her second consecutive top-spot finish in the World Cup.

A two-run time of 1:49.77 was 1.24s quicker than the USA's Mikaela Shiffrin who took silver, while home favourite Michelle Gisin completed the podium 1.95s adrift.

Liensberger said: "It's fantastic that I can say I was good enough to win the slalom globe. I don't think I can ask for anything more, or that it can get any better."

A sixth-place finish on the day was enough for Slovakia's Petra Vlhova to seal the overall World Cup globe with a race to spare, and she will head into Sunday's final event of the campaign with a 136-point lead over Lara Gut-Behrami.

Vlhova added: "I don't have a big team and we're not a big ski nation, so to bring the globe home means a lot to me and my country.

"I think I need time to realise everything, but I look forward to bringing the globe home and celebrating with my friends and family."

