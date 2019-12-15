Vlhova takes parallel slalom World Cup victory in St Moritz

The 24-year-old Slovak posted the best time in the qualification race before rallying from a slow start in the final to edge out Sweden's Anna Swenn-Larsson by just 0.02 seconds.

Austria's Franziska Gritsch claimed third after coming out on top in the third-place race against Meta Hrovat for her first career podium, having only finished in tenth in qualification.

Both Vlhova and Swenn-Larsson had taken the other podium places behind Shiffrin in a traditional slalom two weeks ago in Vermont, but the American decided to sit out the event in Switzerland.

For Vlhova, the victory was her tenth career World Cup win and her first this season as she looks to mount a serious challenge to Shiffrin's crown and prevent her fourth straight overall title.