Mayer, a downhill specialist and the 2014 Olympic champion in that discipline, set the fastest time in the speed event.

And the Austrian took advantage of the first run on a technical slalom course to hold on to his lead ahead of a string of slalom specialists.

Pinturault set the fastest time in the slalom, but didn’t do enough to overhaul Mayer, while fellow Frenchman Victor Muffat-Jeandet finished third after a strong slalom run.

Victory was Mayer’s seventh World Cup title of his career, but a first outside of the speed events – downhill and Super G.

Mayer’s win also ended the dominance of slalom specialists in the combined World Cup events, with the 29-year-old becoming the first speed specialist to win a combined since 2016.

Pinturault’s second place was enough to take him to the top of the overall standings for the season.