Getty Images
Mayer defies slalom specialists to take shock combined title at Wengen World Cup
Matthias Mayer took combined World Cup victory in Wengen, beating favourite Alexis Pinturault into second place by 0.07 seconds.
Mayer, a downhill specialist and the 2014 Olympic champion in that discipline, set the fastest time in the speed event.
And the Austrian took advantage of the first run on a technical slalom course to hold on to his lead ahead of a string of slalom specialists.
Pinturault set the fastest time in the slalom, but didn’t do enough to overhaul Mayer, while fellow Frenchman Victor Muffat-Jeandet finished third after a strong slalom run.
Victory was Mayer’s seventh World Cup title of his career, but a first outside of the speed events – downhill and Super G.
Mayer’s win also ended the dominance of slalom specialists in the combined World Cup events, with the 29-year-old becoming the first speed specialist to win a combined since 2016.
Pinturault’s second place was enough to take him to the top of the overall standings for the season.