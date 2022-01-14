Aleksander Aamodt Kilde beat Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt in the Wengen downhill on Friday to climb top of the classification standings.

Kilde raced down the course in 1:42.42, beating Odermatt by 0.19 seconds.

It was still a fine run form Odermatt, who was making his maiden World Cup appearance on the Lauberhorn, but it was revenge for the Norwegian who finished second to the 24-year-old in the super-G on Thursday.

Switzerland’s Beat Feuz came third.

Kilde has moved to the top of the downhill World Cup standings on 269 points, 12 ahead of Austrian Matthias Mayer and 13 ahead of Italian Dominik Paris.

Switzerland’s Carlo Janka, who will retire after Saturday’s second downhill for health reasons, came 11th. Janka won the overall World Cup and giant slalom Olympic title in 2010.

