Vincent Kriechmayr could miss the two men's World Cup downhills in Wengen with the Austrian yet to leave isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

Kriechmayr was absent from Tuesday's first training run on the Lauberhorn in strange circumstances, with a statement from the Austrian ski federation (OSV) suggesting he was "yet to receive a negative test".

It later emerged that Kriechmayr had been isolating, but the OSV have urged authorities to allow him to leave quarantine.

“We hope Austrian authorities will release Vincent from quarantine. But it is unclear when that will happen," an OSV spokesman told the Associated Press.

The 30-year-old's name appears on the startlist for Wednesday's second training, but he awaits another test result expected to be returned on Wednesday morning.

Were Kriechmayr unable to complete the second training run, he would be unable to enter the downhill races having not completed a run of the course.

He would, however, be able to compete in Thursday's Super-G, which precedes the two downhills on Friday and Saturday.

Kriechmayr took victory in the fearsome Lauberhorn downhill in 2019, a race which was absent from the World Cup calendar last year due to the pandemic.

He is the reigning double world champion in the two speed disciplines having claimed an outstanding twin triumph in Cortina d'Ampezzo in February 2021, and shapes as among the favourites to challenge for gold at Beijing 2022.

Kriechmayr is yet to win in the 2021-22 World Cup season.

