Dressen clocked 1min 39 .31 seconds on the Kandahar course to become to first German skier on the podium since Markus Wasmeier's triumph in 1992.

He finished 0.16 seconds faster than Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, with Frenchman Johan Clarey finishing third.

"It's brutal that it's been so long ago," Dressen said, reports the Associated Press.

" For me this is a dream. "

"Winning Garmisch is really cool for us Germans.

"After Kitzbuhel I was pretty angry.

"I took too many risks there, wanted to force a good result.

"For this race, I wanted to be more relaxed, to have fun at the start, and to enjoy the race."

Dressen placed 26th in Kitzbuehul last Saturday but his downhill title in Garmisch-Partenkirchen is the German's fourth overall and second of the season.

Former world champion Beat Feuz leads the overall downhill rankings on 520 points.