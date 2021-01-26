Tessa Worley claimed her first World Cup victory of the season after a seamless giant slalom performance on the slopes of Kronplatz, Italy.

The Frenchwoman hadn't set foot on top of the podium since 2018 before her success on Tuesday, as she produced a top-quality performance to earn herself maximum World Cup points.

Kronplatz Worley breaks drought with first World Cup win since 2018 3 HOURS AGO

After sitting fifth after her first run, the 31-year-old put in an almighty attempt the second time she took to the snow to finish top of the pile, pipping Swiss star Lara Gut-Behrami to victory by 0.27s.

Michelle Gisin led the way at the midway mark in Italy, but the 2018 Olympic gold medallist could not maintain her composure, with the victory slipping from her grasp within the closing stages of her second run.

Things looked to be going on course for the 27-year-old, as she held a handsome advantage of 0.78s heading into her second run, but one wayward move in the lower regions of the course completed halted her momentum, and dashed any chances she had of victory.

Gisin eventually finished down in sixth, leaving Worley to celebrate a momentous success, as she ended giant slalom leader Marta Bassino's run of two successive World Cup wins, with the home favourite finishing third, 0.84s further back.

"This place is incredible and very challenging, a beautiful giant slalom for women," Worley said. "The second run I really gave everything. It was dark, it was bumpy, it was great."

Worley's win sees her climb up into second in the giant slalom standings, leapfrogging the unfortunate Gisin in the process, with the Kronplatz winner sitting on 336 points after the six events of the season, and the Swiss skier just behind on 312.

But Bassino is still the woman to catch at the top of the standings, with the Italian having a return of 460 points for her performances so far this season, giving her a lead of 124.

Sportsbeat 2021

Kronplatz 'So, so happy' - Worley on the battles to win another World Cup race 3 HOURS AGO