Alpine Skiing

Alpine Ski World Championships: Pre-race favourite Vincent Kriechmayr seals men's super-G gold

Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr took the first Alpine skiing World Championship gold medal of his career after winning a tough men's super-G in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. The weather-delayed event finally got underway this morning, with Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami taking women's super-G gold. You can watch the Alpine Ski World Championships ad-free on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

