Alpine Skiing

Alpine skiing world championships 2021: Austrian Adrian Pertl leads slalom at halfway stage

Austrian Adrian Pertl was a surprise leader after the first run of the men's slalom at the Alpine skiing world championships on Sunday as he outpaced the race favourites. Alexis Pinturault sits seventh nearly half a second off the pace. The Alpine skiing world championships are live on Eurosport. Watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

