Norway's Sebastian Foss-Solevaag took men's slalom gold in the final race of the Cortina d'Ampezzo Alpine skiing world championships at Italy's .

His victory added to his success in the team event earlier in the competition.

Austria's Adrian Pertl, the surprise leader after the first run, had to settle for silver after finishing 0.21 seconds behind the champion, with Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen taking the bronze.

Foss-Solevaag was the first Norwegian to win the world slalom title since Tom Stiansen in Sestriere in 1997, also on Italian snow.

Austria finished the championships top of the medal table, courtesy of their greater number of golds, despite second placed Switzerland recording one more medal in total.

