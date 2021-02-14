Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr won Sunday's showcase men's downhill by the slimmest of margins at the Alpine skiing world championships to complete a rare speed double on Italian snow.

The 29-year-old, who won the men's super-G on Thursday, beat Andreas Sander by 0.01 of a second according to provisional results. The silver medal was Germany's third from four races at the championships.

World Championships Kriechmayr opens Austria's account with men's super-G gold 11/02/2021 AT 15:08

Switzerland's Beat Feuz, the 2017 downhill world champion, had to settle for bronze with a time 0.18 slower than Kriechmayr's down the tricky Vertigine piste.

There was drama earlier in the run, as Maxence Muzaton produced one of the most sensational recoveries seen in Alpine skiing as he caught an edge racing at 70mph and tumbled over but somehow managed to land back on his skis in reverse.

'One of the luckiest escapes I've ever seen!' - Skier makes incredible recovery from crash

Kriechmayr is only the third male skier after American Bode Miller (in 2005) and Austria's Hermann Maier (1999) to win both the super-G and downhill at the same world championships.

World Championships Muzaton's miracle: Skier makes incredible recovery from crash AN HOUR AGO