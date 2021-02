Alpine Skiing

Alpine World Ski Championships 2021: ‘Another perfect ski’ – Lara Gut-Behrami strikes Super-G gold

Swiss favourite Lara Gut-Behrami won the women's super-G gold medal as the Alpine World Ski Championships finally started in Cortina d'Ampezzo on Thursday after a three-day weather delay. Corinne Suter made it a Swiss one-two in the rescheduled race, 0.34 of a second slower, according to provisional results.

00:02:02, 120 views, an hour ago