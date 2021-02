Alpine Skiing

Alpine World Ski Championships 2021 - Lara Gut-Behrami pips Mikaela Shiffrin in giant slalom

Swiss athlete Lara Gut-Behrami won the women's giant slalom on Thursday's Alpine skiing world championship. Gut-Behrami won by two-hundredths of a second. American Mikaela Shiffrin took the silver medal - the 10th medal of Shiffrin's world championship career. Austria's Katharina Liensberger took the bronze medal.

