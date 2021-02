Alpine Skiing

Alpine World Ski Championships 2021 - Marco Schwarz's run for gold

Austrian Marco Schwarz pipped France's pre-race favourite Alexis Pinturault in the men's combined event to claim his maiden global title at the alpine skiing world championships on Monday. Schwarz beat defending champion Pinturault by 0.04 seconds after producing a clean run in the giant slalom.

