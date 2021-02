Alpine Skiing

Katharina Liensberger topples Petra Vlhova, Mikaela Shiffrin to win slalom world title

Austria’s Katharina Liensberger comfortably won slalom gold at the Alpine World Ski Championships on Saturday as Mikaela Shiffrin, aiming to win a historic 'five-peat', finished third after a poor first run.

