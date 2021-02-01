Italy's Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia will miss her home world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo after suffering a knee injury in Germany at the weekend.

The Italian ski federation (FISI) said after scans in Milan that the season was over for the 28-year-old, who has won the last four women's World Cup downhills and would have been a favourite in Cortina.

2020-21 FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Gut-Behrami wins third Super G in a row in Garmisch-Partenkirchen 30/01/2021 AT 11:36

Goggia is also leading the World Cup downhill standings, 195 points clear of American Breezy Johnson..

'A masterclass' - Sofia Goggia wins fourth Downhill race in a row

The world championships at the Italian Dolomite resort are scheduled to run from February 8-21.

FISI said Goggia sustained a compound fracture of the right knee after a fall in Garmisch-Partenkirchen while skiing back down to the valley after a Super-G race was postponed due to fog.

Goggia missed the 2014 Sochi Olympics as a result of a cruciate ligament tear and had to end last season early due to a compound fracture of her left arm.

Alpine Skiing Goggia eyes improvement after downhill win 19/12/2020 AT 14:22