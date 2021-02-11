Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr picked up the first Alpine skiing World Championship gold medal of his career by taking victory in the men's super-G in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

The event finally started this morning, three days later than planned, due to bad weather at the venue.

World Championships Super-G gold for Gut-Behrami as World Championships finally starts, Shiffrin takes bronze 7 HOURS AGO

"I watched the guys performing with bib one, two, three and they all missed the gate so it was a really tough race for me," he said.

Former Austrian racer Romed Baumann seized silver for Germany, just 0.07 slower, after a storming run from 20th on the start list to push France's World Cup overall leader Alexis Pinturault down to bronze.

Pre-race favourite Kriechmayr seals men's super-G gold

Baumann, 35, was the first skier of the modern era to win world championship medals with two different countries, having taken a bronze in combined for Austria in 2013 on home snow in Schladming.

Italy's big hope Dominik Paris, the defending world champion in the discipline, finished fifth behind Canadian Brodie Seger with Austria's Olympic champion Matthias Mayer sixth after a string of others failed to finish.

The super-G on a cold and sunny afternoon was the first men's race of a championships whose opening three days were blown out by snow, wind and fog in the Italian Dolomites. The women's super-G was run in the morning, with Swiss favourite Lara Gun-Behrami taking victory to claim her first world title.

2020-21 FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Gut-Behrami wins third Super G in a row in Garmisch-Partenkirchen 30/01/2021 AT 11:36