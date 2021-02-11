Lara Gut-Behrami claimed her first Alpine skiing World Championships title with victory in the Super-G, three days after the event was originally meant to start.

Corinne Suter made it a Swiss one-two in the rescheduled race, 0.34 of a second slower.

The 2019 champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States took bronze on a bright morning after recent fog and snow in the Italian Dolomites, after bad weather wiped out the opening days of the event. The race was held without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Another perfect ski’ – Gut-Behrami strikes Super-G gold

The gold was a first for Gut-Behrami, who had won four World Cup Super-Gs in a row ahead of Cortina. The 29-year-old has three silvers and two bronzes from previous championships.

Thursday was the first time in more than a year that Shiffrin had started aSsuper-G and the medal was her eighth from five World Championships.

