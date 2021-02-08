The women's Alpine combined event at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships 2021 has been cancelled due to heavy snowfall.

A new date is expected to be announced shortly.

The event is taking place in Cortina, Italy, and was officially opened on Sunday - with the Alpine combined scheduled to be the first event.

It will now get under way on Tuesday with the Super-G for both men and women.

