Petra cemented her position at the head of the slalom tree, and usurped Lara Gut-Behrami at the top of the overall standings, with victory in Are.

The victory was the 20th World Cup success of Vlhova’s career, and she will have high hopes of repeating the feat and doing the double on Saturday.

Alpine Skiing 'FIS skiers needs athlete representation' - Ex-athletes call for representation 09/03/2021 AT 14:47

World champion Liensberger had an excellent run of 1:45.36 and it made Vlhova work extremely hard to claim the win.

The victory enabled Vlhova to extend her lead over Shiffrin to 85 points in the race for the slalom title, while she is now 64 ahead of Gut-Behrami in the overall standings.

Vlhova powers through to set the early pace in Are

Shiffrin started well but made a huge error towards the top and it cost her dear. The American powered through the remainder of the course, but the damage was too big and she had to settle for a place on the podium in third place with a time of 1:45.80.

British skier Charlie Guest had a tough second run, as a couple of errors saw her finish 23rd with a time of 1:48.80

Alpine Skiing Brilliant Vlhova ends giant slalom 'crisis' with emotional win on home snow 07/03/2021 AT 18:59