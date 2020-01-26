Yule soars to slalom victory in Kitzbuehel

The Swiss skier held off home favourite Marco Schwarz to stop the clock in 1m41.50s and triumph by just 0.12s, picking up a valuable 100 World Cup points to move him up to eighth in the overall standings.

France's Clement Noel finished third in 1m41.87s but it was the 26-year-old Yule who reigned supreme in the Austrian mountains, now leaving him 306 points adrift of overall leader Henrik Kristoffersen.

And the Norwegian Kristoffersen struggled in the slalom event despite his two World Cup wins this season, mustering only joint-fourth place after crossing the line in 1m41.99s alongside compatriot Lucas Braathen.

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde – who lies second in the overall table – did not compete in the slalom event after his second-place in Friday's Super G, while third-place Matthias Mayer was similarly absent in the Sunday event to round off the weekend.

The alpine skiing World Cup heads to Schladming, Austria, on Tuesday and then Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany, next weekend, where the increasingly competitive field will be hoping to narrow Kristoffersen's 41 point lead at the summit of the standings.

Sportsbeat 2020