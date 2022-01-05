Bad weather has forced the cancellation of Wednesday’s men’s slalom event in Zagreb.
Petra Vlhova secured victory in the women’s slalom on Tuesday, but the men have been forced to kick their heels after poor weather prompted event organisers to cancel.
Ad
A statement from the US Ski & Snowboard Team confirmed the news, and that there is a possibility of the race taking place on Thursday.
Zagreb
Vlhova reigns supreme in Zagreb slalom, Shiffrin returns after Covid
“Due to the extreme weather conditions in Zagreb, the jury has decided to cancel today’s men’s slalom,” read the statement. “A possible replacement tomorrow in Zagreb is being discussed.”
Sebastian Foss-Solevag of Norway and Kristoffer Jakobsen of Sweden top the men’s slalom World Cup standings.
Zagreb
Shiffrin's second run as she finishes second in Zagreb behind Vlhova
Zagreb
Vlhova takes first place in Zagreb ahead of Shiffrin
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad