Bad weather has forced the cancellation of Wednesday’s men’s slalom event in Zagreb.

A statement from the US Ski & Snowboard Team confirmed the news, and that there is a possibility of the race taking place on Thursday.

“Due to the extreme weather conditions in Zagreb, the jury has decided to cancel today’s men’s slalom,” read the statement. “A possible replacement tomorrow in Zagreb is being discussed.”

Sebastian Foss-Solevag of Norway and Kristoffer Jakobsen of Sweden top the men’s slalom World Cup standings.

