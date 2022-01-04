Mikaela Shiffrin is back in action on Tuesday, eight days after she recorded a positive Covid-19 test.

The American is returning to the women’s World Cup at a slalom event in Zagreb.

Ad

Shiffrin tested negative on Monday afternoon and was named on the start list released by the International Ski Federation.

Bormio Men's top three in Bormio as Kilde wins super G from Haaser and Kriechmayr 29/12/2021 AT 17:17

“See you tomorrow, Zagreb,” Shiffrin wrote on Instagram on Monday.

Shiffrin has missed two events after contracting Covid, a giant slalom and slalom in Lienz, but still leads the World Cup overall standings by 93 points ahead of Sofia Goggia.

The 26-year-old has won the event four times, while her main rival Petra Vlhova has clinched the past two races in Zagreb.

Vlhova also won in Austria last week and holds a 120-point lead over Shiffrin in the slalom standings.

---

Stream the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games live and on-demand on discovery+

Lienz Women’s top three in Lienz as Vlhova secures win from Liensberger and Gisin 29/12/2021 AT 17:09