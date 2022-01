Alpine Skiing

Mikaela Shiffrin: Watch the American's second run as she finishes second in Zagreb behind Petra Vlhova

Mikaela Shiffrin finishes second in Zagreb in the alpine ski women's slalom World Cup behind Petra Vlhova. Shiffrin was back in action on Tuesday; eight days after she recorded a positive Covid-19 test. The American was returning to the women’s World Cup at a slalom event in Zagreb. Shiffrin tested negative on Monday afternoon.

00:01:46, 35 minutes ago