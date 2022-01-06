French skier Victor Muffat-Jeandet appears set to miss the Beijing Winter Olympics after suffering an ankle injury during the abandoned Zagreb slalom.

A limited number of skiers were able to start the rescheduled event in Croatia, but officials were forced to abandoned proceedings as a below-par piste strained and skiers struggled for grip.

The race had been delayed from Wednesday due to poor weather conditions, and will now again be rescheduled.

Muffat-Jeandet was among the unfortunate few who exited the start-gates, and crashed heavily.

The Frenchman, who took bronze in the men's combined at Pyeongchang 2018, awaits further assessment on an injury described by the French team as a "broken ankle".

"Our skier Victor Muffat-Jeandet was injured during the Zagreb slalom and suffered a broken right ankle," the French Skiing Federation tweeted.

"He will return to France for further assessment and to determine required treatment.

"Our best wishes for recovery!"

Rain, fog and strong winds had forced a postponement of the men's race 24 hours earlier after the women went ahead in less-than-ideal conditions on Tuesday.

"It was really tough because conditions were not so perfect,'' said Vlhova, who has won 11 of the last 17 World Cup slaloms. "Also, Zagreb is really long, so when you are entering the last pitch, you start to feel your legs, so you have to, like, breathe again and restart again.''

Only two men's slalom races have been able to be held so far in the 2021-22 World Cup season.

Norway's Sebastian Foss-Solevaag, who led before the abandonment in Zagreb, tops the standings alongside Kristoffer Jakobsen of Sweden.

Muffat-Jeandet had been disqualified in the season-opening race in Val d'Isere before finishing ninth in Madonna di Campiglio.

