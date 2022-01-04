Petra Vlhova started the new year as she had ended the old one by continuing her slalom dominance with victory in Zagreb.

The Slovakian made light of tricky conditions in the Croatian capital, which brought high winds and leaves blowing across the course, to come home in a total time of 1:56.99, half a second clear of Mikaela Shiffrin.

Ad

Shiffrin's silver was an impressive return on her first race back since contracting Covid-19 but she has now seen her overall lead cut to 115 points, while Vlhova stands 140 points clear in the slalom standings.

Zagreb Shiffrin's second run as she finishes second in Zagreb behind Vlhova 3 HOURS AGO

The American recovered from an early wobble to come in just under two seconds quicker than Katharina Liensberger, who finished third, but Vlhova - who went last by virtue of setting the fastest time on the first run - was nigh-on faultless to claim World Cup victory in Zagreb for the third consecutive year.

"I just wanted to focus to ski clean because I knew a lot of girls had problems," she said.

"It was really tough. Conditions were not perfect. It is not easy to win so many races in a row and there is a lot of pressure from the outside.

"But I am just trying to create a bubble around me and I am so happy to win again."

The men's slalom takes place tomorrow (January 5).

Shiffrin's second run as she finishes second in Zagreb behind Vlhova

Zagreb Vlhova takes first place in Zagreb ahead of Shiffrin 4 HOURS AGO