Alpine Skiing

Petra Vlhova takes first place in Zagreb ahead of Mikaela Shiffrin despite windy and difficult conditions

Slovakian skier Petra Vlhova took a big lead in the women’s World Cup slalom in Zagreb on Tuesday despite windy and difficult conditions. Vlhova's second run was good enough to win overall in one minute 59.66 seconds, which was exactly half a second ahead of her rival Mikaela Shiffrin.

00:02:30, 24 minutes ago