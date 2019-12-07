Zogg and Promegger take top spot in World Cup opener

The Swiss snowboarder climbed back to the top of the World Cup podium for the first time since February, finishing ahead of German Selina Joerg in the final while fellow Swiss Ladina Jenny beat Austrian Daniela Ubling in the third place shoot-out. Meanwhile, in the men's event, Andreas Prommegger sealed his 18th World Cup victory in Bannoye, a course making its debut on the World Cup circuit. The 39-year-old German was left in disbelief by his own performance as he finished ahead of Italian Aaron March in the final, while Maurizio Bormolini, also of Italy, completed the podium. "I still cannot believe what I've achieved," said Prommegger. "The track was hard and restless, the course was pretty straight, which does not suit me but we were always well-informed about how the track is developing."

