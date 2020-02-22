Zubcic storms to giant slalom victory in Naeba

The 27-year-old was 12th fastest after his first time down the mountain but recovered with a blistering second run in poor conditions to take the victory.

Zubcic's combined time of 2m37.25s was enough to secure gold, with Swiss skier Marco Odermatt finishing second some 0.74 seconds back, as the Croatian dealt best with the treacherous weather in Japan.

"It was a difficult race, the quality of the snow wasn't good. I made a big mistake on the first run, but I was able to get it back on the second without having to go for too much in the turns," Zubcic said after the race.

American Tommy Ford rounded off the podium in Japan after finishing with a combined time of 2m38.32s, as the course proved troublesome for a number of the season's high-fliers.

Henrik Kristoffersen was leading after the first run but slipped down to fifth after posting the field's second-slowest time on his second attempt, while overall leader Zan Kranjec ended in ninth.

The Slovenian continues to top the leader board after the result in Japan, but Kristoffersen has closed the gap to just ten points with three giant slalom events remaining this season, while victory for Zubcic sees him go level with Frenchman Alexis Pinturault in third.

