2020 NFL Draft: Atlanta Falcons preview

Atlanta Falcons capsule

TEAM DRAFT NEEDS

Cornerback

Releasing Desmond Trufant left a gaping hole. If Florida's C.J. Henderson

isn't available at the 16th overall pick, Atlanta might wait until the second

round, where the position group gets deeper with Utah's Jaylon Johnson,

Clemson's A.J. Terrell and Mississippi State's Cameron Dantzler.

Edge

Dante Fowler was an important free agent signing after the departures of Vic

Beasley and De'Vondre Campbell. Atlanta produced a mere 28 sacks last season.

LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson and Iowa's A.J. Epenesa could be intriguing first-round

options.

Defensive tackle

Grady Jarrett would benefit from having a massive defensive tackle next to him

to help gobble up blocks and keep offensive linemen from getting to MLB Deion

Jones. The depth chart beyond Jarrett, Tyeler Davison and Deadrin Senat is

severely lacking.

Center

Alex Mack, 34, is in the final year of a five-year, $45 million deal. He might

return at a reduced price in 2021, but a long-term replacement must be on the

radar.

Tight end

Losing Austin Hooper was a significant blow. Acquiring Hayden Hurst was a

low-risk, high-reward bet, but he has 43 catches through his first 28 NFL

games. Jaeden Graham had nine catches and one TD as a rookie out of Yale.

Left guard

James Carpenter started 11 games last season and is under contract through

2022. He'll also be 32 next year when his cap number jumps to $5.25 million.

Expect the Falcons to add a few interior offensive linemen through the draft.

--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY

The Falcons haven't missed on many top picks, but they've had a number of

good-not-great classes. The 2015 group looked like an all-timer by 2016, when

Vic Beasley racked up 15.5 sacks and Tevin Coleman scored 11 TDs. But Coleman

and Beasley are gone, leaving only star defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. The

top three picks in 2016 -- Keanu Neal, Deion Jones and Austin Hooper -- all

hit, but Neal and Jones have battled injuries, and Hooper is with the

Cleveland Browns. Takk McKinley hasn't quite blossomed atop a disappointing

2017 class, and while Calvin Ridley hit in 2018, Isaiah Oliver has been

benched. The 2019 group needs significant seasoning.

Best pick: DT Grady Jarrett, R5 2015 -- One of the more puzzling draft slides

in recent memory, Jarrett steadily marched his way to stardom, reaching his

first Pro Bowl in 2019.

Worst pick: CB Jalen Collins, R2 2015 -- Pegged as a great fit in Dan Quinn's

Cover-3 scheme, Collins lasted just two years due to suspension and

ineffectiveness.

--2019 STATISTICS

TOTAL OFFENSE: 379.7 (5th)

RUSHING: 85.1 (30th)

PASSING: 294.6 (3rd)

TOTAL DEFENSE: 355.8 (20th)

RUSHING: 110.9 (15th)

PASSING: 244.9 (22nd)

--Field Level Media

