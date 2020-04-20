2020 NFL Draft: Baltimore Ravens preview
Baltimore Ravens draft capsule
TEAM DRAFT NEEDS
Edge rusher
Keeping outside linebacker Matt Judon, slapped with the franchise tag in
March, is a start, but the Ravens recorded only 37 sacks last season and had
another major reshuffling of personnel through free agency. New defensive end
Calais Campbell will help. Rush linebacker Jaylon Ferguson can be part of a
rotation but isn't a star. Iowa's A.J. Epenesa could fall after a subpar
combine.
Running back
The Ravens' reserve backs were exposed when Mark Ingram's calf kept him out of
the lineup late last season. Ingram remains capable when healthy. The scheme's
reliance on selling play-action mandates depth here. Florida State's Cam Akers
is one to watch.
Defensive tackle
Brandon Williams, 31, is all that's left of the interior defensive line
rotation from last season. Finding a true nose tackle in the 3-4 isn't easy,
especially in the draft. Yet because they missed out on free agent Michael
Brockers -- worries about his left ankle caused his three-year deal to be
scrapped -- this is a must add.
Offensive guard
It's feasible that Clemson guard John Simpson will be on the board for the
Ravens' first two picks. Tempting GM Eric DeCosta's best player available
approach is never easy, but the guard positions are crucial in this offense
and Marshal Yanda's retirement represents a huge loss.
Wide receiver
The Ravens don't have pure route runners or a No. 1 receiver.
Linebacker
The Ravens could start their draft with a linebacker at No. 28. LSU's Patrick
Queen could be there because of a rush on talent at other positions.
--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY
In typical fashion, the Ravens have drafted well of late, despite the
transition from Ozzie Newsome to Eric DeCosta as general manager. The 2015
class has only Nick Boyle left -- letting Za'Darius Smith and Darren Waller
get away looks questionable in hindsight -- but the 2016 class produced an
All-Pro left tackle in Ronnie Stanley along with pass rusher Matt Judon and
slot corner Tavon Young. The 2017 group is a bit thin, but Marlon Humphrey
looks like a star, and the 2018 class is an obvious home run with Lamar
Jackson, Mark Andrews, Orlando Brown and Hayden Hurst. The 2019 class saw
several players earn roles early, and the volume should increase in Year 2.
Best pick: QB Lamar Jackson, R1 2018 -- The Ravens weren't totally sold on
Jackson (they took Hayden Hurst first), but they went all in on committing to
his style of play.
Worst pick: WR Breshad Perriman, R1 2015 -- Between injuries and a lack of
polish, Perriman barely got off the ground in Baltimore, lasting just three
years.
--2019 STATISTICS
PASSING OFFENSE: 407.6 (2nd)
RUSHING: 206.0 (1st)
PASSING: 201.6 (27th)
TOTAL DEFENSE: 300.6 (4th)
RUSHING: 93.4 (5th)
PASSING: 207.2 (6th)
--Field Level Media