2020 NFL Draft: Best available entering Day 3

Four quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but 74 picks went by on Friday night with only Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts (No.

53

overall to Philadelphia) joining the group.

The top 10 prospects available entering Day 3 of the NFL draft, per Field

Level Media's pre-draft ratings.

Player, Position, School (Pre-draft rating):

--Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn (27): Native Nigerian didn't begin playing

football until high school. Prototypically-built with elite athleticism

screams upside.

--Jacob Eason, QB, Washington (31): Rocket-armed, pocket-passer whose rare

traits (and sporadic accuracy) have earned Joe Flacco, Josh Allen comparisons.

--Ben Bredeson, OG, Michigan (53): On surface, broad-shouldered,

ultra-consistent Bredeson is as sure as it gets, but his short (31 1/8") arms

are concerning.

--Leki Fotu, DT, Utah (61): Throwback block-eating run-stuffer with the size

and strength to overwhelm blockers at the point of attack.

--Bradlee Anae, DE, Utah (63): Morris Trophy winner as Pac-12's top DL is a

walking tool box of pass rush moves. Just average size and test #s though.

--Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin (64): Typical Badger blocker, winning with

power, smarts & underrated mobility. Prior shoulder, hip surgeries are a

concern.

--Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia (66): Uses height, long arms & football IQ to

overcome average speed. FBS-leading 21 PBUs in 2018. Coming off ankle surgery.

--K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State (77): More impressive on tape and at Sr Bowl than

Indy, which didn't show his suddenness as a route-runner, sticky hands.

--A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma State (78): Not as tall or fast as his namesake but

uses his angular frame and good hand-eye coordination to effectively strap

WRs.

--Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA (80): Twitched-up playmaker (8 career INTs, 3 TDs)

with a gambler's mentality. Short (29 1/2") arms likely him push to nickel.

